We don't want new taxes says Conte

Rome, September 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte downplayed reports that his government was set to put new taxes on sugary soft drinks and snacks and on flights. "Let's not create social panic," Conte said in New York, where he is taking place in the UN General Assembly. "Answering a question from a journalist about snacks, I just said that we are not ruling it out. "But it is not a concrete, definitive (proposed) measure. "We don't want new taxes".