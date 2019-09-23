Govt out to lower labour tax wedge - Conte

Rome, September 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that his government is seeking to bring down the labour tax wedge to help workers and boost the economy. "The direction of our economic policy is very clear," Conte said in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly. "We must free up resources for the tax wedge. "We'll want to find these resources and use them to help the workers. "We want workers to have pay cheques with more money to spend. "This is the best way to increase domestic demand as it helps households". Conte said another priority was to find the money to avert an increase in VAT that is scheduled to kick in next year.