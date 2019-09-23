We're not moving back an millimeter on migrants -Conte

Rome, September 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that his government has not gone soft in its approach in migrant arrivals from North Africa. "We won't accept any mechanism that could end up encouraging new arrivals," Conte said in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly. "Our policy is highly rigorous and we will not move back a millimetre. "Italy must decide who arrives on its territory. "A sovereign State must combat illegal immigration".