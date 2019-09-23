Tell the truth at all costs, pope tells journalists

Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister
Vatican City
23 Settembre 2019
Vatican City, September 23 - Pope Francis called on representatives of the Italian Union of the Catholic Press (UCSI) "tell the truth at any cost" during an audience in the Vatican on Monday. The Argentine pontiff called on those present to "be the voice of conscience" of a journalism which distinguishes "good from evil" and "human choices from inhumane ones". He also said they should be always "respectful and never arrogant".
