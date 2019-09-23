Lunedì 23 Settembre 2019 | 16:15

Rome
Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister

Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister

 
Vatican City
Tell the truth at all costs, pope tells journalists

Tell the truth at all costs, pope tells journalists

 
Modena
Modena gives fined cyclists kit with free lights

Modena gives fined cyclists kit with free lights

 
Rome
One of El Chapo's partners arrested at Rome airport

One of El Chapo's partners arrested at Rome airport

 
Rome
Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour

Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour

 
Rome
Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

 
Genoa
Genoa to host final leg of Ocean Race 2022

Genoa to host final leg of Ocean Race 2022

 
Rome
Man arrested for selling daughters into wedlock

Man arrested for selling daughters into wedlock

 
Washington
Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

 
Rome
ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

 
Rome
Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

 

Serie c
La notte fonda del Bari: Cornacchini va a casa, in pole Castori

La notte fonda del Bari: Cornacchini va a casa, in pole Castori

 

LecceDai carabinieri
Lecce, in giro con 9kg di hashish, passamontagna e bastone: arrestato 26enne

Lecce, in giro con 9kg di hashish, passamontagna e bastone: arrestato 26enne

 
Tarantotragedia sfiorata
Taranto, giovane tenta di buttarsi sotto un treno: salvato da polizia ferroviaria

Taranto, giovane tenta di buttarsi sotto un treno: salvato da polizia ferroviaria

 
Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo: coppia coltivava cannabis in casa, arrestati

S.Giovanni Rotondo: coppia coltivava cannabis in casa, arrestati

 
Barinel barese
Ruvo di Puglia, sequestrate 12mila uova non tracciabili

Ruvo di Puglia, sequestrate 12mila uova non tracciabili

 
BrindisiL'allarme
Coldiretti: altri 16 ulivi infetti nel Brindisino

Coldiretti: altri 16 ulivi infetti nel Brindisino

 
Potenzasono 1600
Basilicata, l'esercito dei disoccupati over 40

Basilicata, l'esercito dei disoccupati over 40

 
BatRievocazione
La Disfida di Barletta tra colori ed emozioni

La Disfida di Barletta tra colori ed emozioni

 
MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Matera, dipendente ispettorato del lavoro vittima di mobbing: condanna

 

Rome

Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister

Fioramonti says sending circular letter to Italian schools

Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister

Rome, September 23 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti on Monday called on Italy's schools not to put down pupils taking part in climate strikes to have been playing truant. "In line with requests from environmental associations and parts of civil society, I have authorised the draft of a circular letter calling on schools to consider absences by students taking part in worldwide protests against climate change to be justified," Fioramonti said via Facebook.

