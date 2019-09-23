Consider climate strikers' aren't playing truant - minister
Rome
23 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 23 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti on Monday called on Italy's schools not to put down pupils taking part in climate strikes to have been playing truant. "In line with requests from environmental associations and parts of civil society, I have authorised the draft of a circular letter calling on schools to consider absences by students taking part in worldwide protests against climate change to be justified," Fioramonti said via Facebook.
