One of El Chapo's partners arrested at Rome airport

Rome, September 23 - Ramon Cristobal Santoyo, an alleged cocaine trafficker considered one of the partners of Mexican drugs lord El Chapo, was arrested at Rome's Fiumicino airport on August 20, Il Messaggero reported on Monday. The daily newspaper said officials from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) helped identify Santoyo, a 43-year-old known as 'Dr. Wagner'. He was reportedly arrested as he was boarding an Air Mexico flight to Paris.