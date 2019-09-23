Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 23 - Italian pop star Jovanotti wrapped up his mammoth Jova Beach Party tour by performing in front of around 90,000 people on Saturday at a section of Milan's Linate airport that is closed for renovations. Some 560,000 people attended shows Jovanotti staged at beaches and other resorts all over the country this summer.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su