Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

Rome, September 23 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that her administration is set to get new impetus thanks to a reshuffle of her executive. The reshuffle sees four 'technocrat' members of her team - Laura Baldassarre, Flavia Marzano, Rosalba Castiglione and Margherita Gatta - replaced by political figures. As a result Pietro Calabrese takes over the transport department, Valentina Vivarelli gets the assets and housing briefs and Veronica Mammì has been put in charge of the social sector. "Today we are launching a new political phase that will reinforce the work of the Rome executive for the city," said Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) who was elected the capital's first woman mayor in 2016. "After restructuring the foundations of the administrative machine, we are accelerating to complete the political programme the citizens elected us for". Raggi's administration faces big challenges in several areas, including public transport and trash management.