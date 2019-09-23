Lunedì 23 Settembre 2019 | 14:41

Rome
Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour

Rome
Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

Genoa
Genoa to host final leg of Ocean Race 2022

Rome
Man arrested for selling daughters into wedlock

Washington
Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Rome
ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

Rome
Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

Milan
Soccer: Racism in Italy has gotten worse - Inter's Conte

Milan
Soccer: Milan launch anti-racism task force

Florence
League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Rome
Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

Serie c
La notte fonda del Bari: Cornacchini va a casa, in pole Castori

BrindisiL'allarme
Coldiretti: altri 16 ulivi infetti nel Brindisino

Tarantonel tarantino
Palagianello, si intrufola in un terreno e ruba un quintale d'uva: arrestato 75enne

Potenzasono 1600
Basilicata, l'esercito dei disoccupati over 40

Foggiail ritrovamento
Isole Tremiti, i sub dell'Arma scoprono una vecchia anfora nei fondali

Leccenel Leccese
Gagliano, cabine di fototerapia rotte: i malati in rivolta

BatRievocazione
La Disfida di Barletta tra colori ed emozioni

BariHa 19 anni
Mola, in casa bazar della droga e una pistola: arrestato studente universitario

MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Emma, torna presto, la tua Puglia ti aspetta

Raoul Bova e la masseria di Fasano: «La mia Puglia, una perla del Sud»

Forte terremoto in Albania, trema anche la Puglia

Bari, i clan colonizzano la provincia: ogni giorno 140 denunce

Puglia, treni a 50 all'ora: i soldi per i lavori usati per altro, indagini

First use of 'red-rating' system for crimes against women

Rome, September 23 - A man has been arrested by Pisa police for allegedly holding captive and beating two of his daughters and trying to force them to marry men he was selling them to, sources said on Monday. The man, a 45-year-old Bosnian of Roma ethnicity, had allegedly sold his 21-year-old daughter to a cousin for 12,000 euros. He was also allegedly trying to sell his 19-year-old daughter to another cousin but was unable to complete the operation after she ran away from the Roma camp the family lived in with her sister. The women are said have run away with their chosen boyfriends too. Before they got away the had father allegedly locked them up and beaten them to deter them from going out with their chosen boyfriends, instead of the men he had arranged for them to marry. The probe was sparked by the father filing a complaint reporting them missing. The operation marks the first time the authorities have made use of a new law giving 'red-rating' priority status to alleged crimes against women, such as abuse, rape, persecution forced marriage and aggravated domestic violence, with cases taken directly to prosecutors within days. The law was brought in following a spate of shocking femicides - cases in which women are murdered, usually by their current or former partners - in Italy in recent years.

