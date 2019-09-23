Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Washington, September 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday denied being at odds with Premier Giuseppe Conte over the hypothesis of putting new taxes on sugary snacks and drinks and flights. "Do you see friction between us? I don't think so," 5-Star Movement (M5s) leader Di Maio said as he met Conte at his hotel in New York, where the pair are taking part in the UN General Assembly. Di Maio has said he is against the proposed new taxes after Conte indicated he was open to the idea. "The aim is to lower taxes, not increase them," Di Maio said as he stood next to the premier. Conte, however, said that "nothing has been decided yet" about the so-called 'snack tax'. "We'll assess things together," he added. "We'll reason and discuss it".