Rome
Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour

Jovanotti wraps up his Beach Party tour

 
Rome
Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

Rome to get new 'thrust' with reshuffle says Raggi

 
Genoa
Genoa to host final leg of Ocean Race 2022

Genoa to host final leg of Ocean Race 2022

 
Rome
Man arrested for selling daughters into wedlock

Man arrested for selling daughters into wedlock

 
Washington
Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

 
Rome
ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

 
Rome
Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

 
Milan
Soccer: Racism in Italy has gotten worse - Inter's Conte

Soccer: Racism in Italy has gotten worse - Inter's Conte

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan launch anti-racism task force

Soccer: Milan launch anti-racism task force

 
Florence
League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

 
Rome
Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

 

Serie c
La notte fonda del Bari: Cornacchini va a casa, in pole Castori

La notte fonda del Bari: Cornacchini va a casa, in pole Castori

 

BrindisiL'allarme
Coldiretti: altri 16 ulivi infetti nel Brindisino

Coldiretti: altri 16 ulivi infetti nel Brindisino

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Palagianello, si intrufola in un terreno e ruba un quintale d'uva: arrestato 75enne

Palagianello, si intrufola in un terreno e ruba un quintale d'uva: arrestato 75enne

 
Potenzasono 1600
Basilicata, l'esercito dei disoccupati over 40

Basilicata, l'esercito dei disoccupati over 40

 
Foggiail ritrovamento
Isole Tremiti, i sub dell'Arma scoprono una vecchia anfora nei fondali

Isole Tremiti, i sub dell'Arma scoprono una vecchia anfora nei fondali

 
Leccenel Leccese
Gagliano, cabine di fototerapia rotte: i malati in rivolta

Gagliano, cabine di fototerapia rotte: i malati in rivolta

 
BatRievocazione
La Disfida di Barletta tra colori ed emozioni

La Disfida di Barletta tra colori ed emozioni

 
BariHa 19 anni
Mola, in casa bazar della droga e una pistola: arrestato studente universitario

Mola, in casa bazar della droga e una pistola: arrestato studente universitario

 
MateraLa sentenza
Matera, mobbing all'ispettorato del lavoro: condanna

Matera, dipendente ispettorato del lavoro vittima di mobbing: condanna

 

Washington

Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Premier and foreign minister in New York for UN General Assembly

Conte, Di Maio deny friction over 'snack tax'

Washington, September 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday denied being at odds with Premier Giuseppe Conte over the hypothesis of putting new taxes on sugary snacks and drinks and flights. "Do you see friction between us? I don't think so," 5-Star Movement (M5s) leader Di Maio said as he met Conte at his hotel in New York, where the pair are taking part in the UN General Assembly. Di Maio has said he is against the proposed new taxes after Conte indicated he was open to the idea. "The aim is to lower taxes, not increase them," Di Maio said as he stood next to the premier. Conte, however, said that "nothing has been decided yet" about the so-called 'snack tax'. "We'll assess things together," he added. "We'll reason and discuss it".

