ISTAT revised down 2018 GDP growth figure to 0.8%

Rome, September 23 - ISTAT on Monday revised down its figure for Italy's GDP growth in 2018 to 0.8%, down 0.1 of a percentage point on the estimate it gave in April. The growth figure for 2017 was unchanged at 1.7%. The national statistics agency added that Italy's 2018 deficit-to-GDP ratio had been revised up to 2.2% from 2.1%. Despite this, the deficit figure for last year is still better than the 2.4% posted in 2017. The agency said the nation's tax-to-GDP ratio for 2018 was 41.8%, lower than the estimate it gave in April of 42.1%.