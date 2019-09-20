Venerdì 20 Settembre 2019 | 19:32

Rome
Salvini proposes direct elections for head of State

Milan
Soccer: Racism in Italy has gotten worse - Inter's Conte

Milan
Soccer: Milan launch anti-racism task force

Florence
League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Rome
Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

Rome
Health problem stops pop star Emma Marrone performing

Bologna
Mayor of town in child-abuse case released from house

Rome
Di Maio says lawmaker cut will show PD trustworthiness

Florence
League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Rome
Court told cops 'had fun beating' Cucchi - prosecutor

Rome
'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi

Il match di domenica
Bari, Schiavone out per derby con Francavilla

BariIl rapporto sanità
Umanizzazione ospedali, Bari sul podio con Santa Maria e San Paolo

PotenzaLe assunzioni
Concorsi Arpab, assessore ai sindacati: non abbandonate il tavolo

FoggiaFinanziato dal Miur
Sanità, il robot «Mario» in corsia a Casa Sollievo: progetto di Exprivia

LecceUN 45enne
Racale, maltrattava la madre: dal divieto di stare a casa passa al carcere

BrindisiDenunciato un uomo
Brindisi, usa abusivamente lampeggiante blu: «Lo facevo per l'autovelox»

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, un concerto fra i Sassi con il compositore della musica spettarla

TarantoIl Riesame
Taranto, accolto ricorso ex Ilva: Altoforno 2 resterà acceso

BatL'inchiesta
Barletta, tangenti al carabinieri per l'appalto delle palazzina

Tv pirata, smantellata rete mondiale: anche in Puglia le basi di una banda

Bari - Milano, presentato nuovo treno Frecciagento, cresce il comfort sulla linea Adriatica

Potenza, in fiamme bus pieno di studenti: tutti illesi, danni a 3 auto

Caporalato, infrarossi e droni a Noicattaro: due arresti in un vigneto

Monopoli e Molfetta, i furbetti del cartellino: in arrivo 20 licenziamenti

Rome

Rome, September 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that the Italian president should be elected directly by the people. The president, who acts as the guardian of the Constitution and as the political system's referee, is current elected by parliament. "The PD (Democratic Party) have already taken the last three presidents for themselves," Salvini said. "I think that, if not in 2022, then in 2029 the head of State could be elected directly by the citizens". Former interior minister Salvini last month pulled the plug on the first government headed by Premier Giuseppe Conte. But his bid to trigger early elections failed as his former government allies in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) agreed a pact with the PD to form a second Conte government. Salvini, whose party is current well ahead in the polls, said that he was confident that he would have the necessary votes in parliament in the future to carry out this Constitutional reform. He added that he does not think the current M5S-PD government will last until 2022, when President Sergio Mattarella's successor will be elected. Salvini also said that when he next returns to government he will sell off a chunk of State broadcaster RAI.

