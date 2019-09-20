Soccer: Milan launch anti-racism task force

Milan, September 20 - AC Milan said Friday that they were setting up an internal task force against racism, a problem that has long dogged Italian soccer. It said the group would be supported by external consultants and would see to develop a activities to increase awareness, monitor and address racist behaviour on social media and in stadiums. The initiative will be launched at Saturday's derby against Inter. "Italian football needs to wake up and take a strong stance against racist behaviour," said Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis. "AC Milan will take a leadership position on this issue, promoting basic human values that are relevant to us all. "Football provides a powerful example of the strength of unity and teamwork. "Diversity, inclusion and tolerance enhance the strength of the team, the club and of society as a whole. "We believe that we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to address this issue. "This first significant step (at the derby) aims to visibly demonstrate that we will be proactive in our efforts to tackle racism in football. "These values transcend football rivalries and we are delighted to have the support of FC Inter for this initiative".