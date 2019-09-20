Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup
Rome
20 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 20 - Italy captain Sergio Parisse is set to take part in a record-equalling fifth Rugby World Cup after being named in Italy's starting XV for their opening Pool B match against Namibia on Sunday. "Pride is the right word to describe how I feel," the number eight said ahead of the match at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Japan. "But, above all, I am focused on enjoying every moment of this new adventure. "As you get older and you realise you are at the end of your career, this is what you want - to seize the day and enjoy it". The 36-year-old will match the record of five World Cups first set by Samoa's Brian Lima and then matched by another Italy great, Mauro Bergamasco.
