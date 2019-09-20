Health problem stops pop star Emma Marrone performing

Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Furgone portavalori si schianta sul guardrail nel Potentino: un ferito
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
20 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 20 - Emma Marrone, one of Italy's best-loved pop singers, announced Friday that she has been forced to take a break from performing due to a health problem. "These things happen and that's it," the singer, who in the past had a battle against cancer, said via Instagram. "As of Monday I have to stop to face a health problem. "I'm telling you personally to reassure you and avoid pointless alarmism".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su