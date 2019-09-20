Court told cops 'had fun beating' Cucchi - prosecutor

Rome, September 20 - Police "had fun beating" Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi, according to a witness quoted by prosecutor Giovanni Musarò on Friday during a trial in which three Carabinieri officers are accused of beating the man so severely that he died of his injuries. The witness, a detainee called Luigi Lainà, said he met Cucchi during the night between October 16 and 17, 2009, in the medical ward of Rome's Regina Coeli prison, and that Cucchi told him that he was "beaten by two Carabinieri". Cucchi, however, also reportedly told him that his wounds "were caused by a fall", the witness said. The Cucchi case has dragged on for years, and recently senior Carabinieri officers were charged with taking part in a cover-up.