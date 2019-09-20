League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Florence, September 20 - Tuscany regional councilor Roberto Salvini, a member of the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration League party, has sparked a controversy by proposing putting "women in windows to help tourism" while speaking about prostitution during a meeting of the regional commission for economic development. Salvini's proposal was reported by Democratic Party (PD) regional councilor Monia Monni, who attended the meeting. Monni published on Facebook a video with Salvini's statements, saying that she was disgusted by the proposal. The League party said Salvini was expressing a "personal" opinion that is "outside our line".