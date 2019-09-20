Venerdì 20 Settembre 2019 | 15:55

Rome
Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

Rugby: Parisse set to take part in fifth World Cup

 
Rome
Health problem stops pop star Emma Marrone performing

Health problem stops pop star Emma Marrone performing

 
Bologna
Mayor of town in child-abuse case released from house

Mayor of town in child-abuse case released from house

 
Rome
Di Maio says lawmaker cut will show PD trustworthiness

Di Maio says lawmaker cut will show PD trustworthiness

 
Florence
League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

 
Rome
Court told cops 'had fun beating' Cucchi - prosecutor

Court told cops 'had fun beating' Cucchi - prosecutor

 
Rome
'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi

'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi

 
Turin
Police arrests anarchists suspected of devastating Turin

Police arrests anarchists suspected of devastating Turin

 
Bolzano
Austria revives double passport plan for Alto Adige

Austria revives double passport plan for Alto Adige

 
Rome
Mattarella joins call for action from UN Climate Summit

Mattarella joins call for action from UN Climate Summit

 
Catania
Child dies in car after father forgot him

Child dies in car after father forgot him

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari si dà una mossa: mini-ciclo per la svolta

Il Bari si dà una mossa: mini-ciclo per la svolta

 

BrindisiDenunciato un uomo
Brindisi, usa abusivamente lampeggiante blu: «Lo facevo per l'autovelox»

Brindisi, usa abusivamente lampeggiante blu: «Lo facevo per l'autovelox»

 
MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, un concerto fra i Sassi con il compositore della musica spettarla

Matera 2019, un concerto fra i Sassi con il compositore della musica spettarla

 
TarantoIl Riesame
Taranto, accolto ricorso ex Ilva: Altoforno 2 resterà acceso

Taranto, accolto ricorso ex Ilva: Altoforno 2 resterà acceso

 
BatL'inchiesta
Barletta, tangenti al carabinieri per l'appalto delle palazzina

Barletta, tangenti al carabinieri per l'appalto delle palazzine

 
BariNegli ospedali
Monopoli e Molfetta, i furbetti del cartellino: in arrivo 20 licenziamenti

Monopoli e Molfetta, i furbetti del cartellino: in arrivo 20 licenziamenti

 
FoggiaIn via Bagnante
Foggia maxi rissa in centro con mazze e spranghe: sette arresti e due feriti

Foggia maxi rissa in centro con mazze e spranghe: sette arresti e due feriti

 
PotenzaIspettorato
Lavoro nero, controlli nel Metapontino: trovati 11 «irregolari»

Lavoro nero, controlli nel Metapontino: trovati 11 «irregolari»

 
LecceNel Salento
Nardò, rubava da negozio di elettronica insieme alla figlia di 8 anni: arrestato

Nardò, rubava da negozio di elettronica insieme alla figlia di 8 anni: arrestato

 

Tv pirata, smantellata rete mondiale: anche in Puglia le basi di una banda

Tv pirata, smantellata rete mondiale: base anche in Puglia. Migliaia al «buio»

Bari - Milano, presentato nuovo treno Frecciagento, cresce il comfort sulla linea Adriatica

Bari - Milano, presentato nuovo treno Frecciagento, cresce il comfort sulla linea Adriatica

Potenza, in fiamme bus pieno di studenti: tutti illesi, danni a 3 auto

Potenza, in fiamme bus pieno di studenti: tutti illesi, danni a 3 auto

Caporalato, infrarossi e droni a Noicattaro: due arresti in un vigneto

Caporalato, infrarossi e droni a Noicattaro: due arresti in un vigneto

Bari, licenziato e reintegrato: torna in carica il direttore Feltrinelli

Bari, licenziato e reintegrato: torna in carica il direttore Feltrinelli

Florence

League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Tuscan regional councillor Roberto Salvini sparks controversy

League member proposes 'women in windows to boost tourism'

Florence, September 20 - Tuscany regional councilor Roberto Salvini, a member of the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration League party, has sparked a controversy by proposing putting "women in windows to help tourism" while speaking about prostitution during a meeting of the regional commission for economic development. Salvini's proposal was reported by Democratic Party (PD) regional councilor Monia Monni, who attended the meeting. Monni published on Facebook a video with Salvini's statements, saying that she was disgusted by the proposal. The League party said Salvini was expressing a "personal" opinion that is "outside our line".

