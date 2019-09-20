Police arrests anarchists suspected of devastating Turin

'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi
Turin
20 Settembre 2019
Turin, September 20 - Police on Friday arrested a number of anarchists suspected of being involved in the violence and vandalism that saw 17 police offices injured during a demonstration in Turin on February 9. People were arrested in the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Sardinia, the sources said. They face charges of assault, resisting arrest and criminal damage.
