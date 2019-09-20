Austria revives double passport plan for Alto Adige

'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi
Bolzano
20 Settembre 2019
Bolzano, September 20 - The Austrian parliament on Friday revived a plan to give a double passport to Alto Adige's German and Ladin speakers with the approval of an amendment on this issue. The amendment was backed by Austrian People's Party and the far-right FPOE, while the Social Democrats and the other parties in parliament voted against. The plan had been put on ice following objections from Rome.
