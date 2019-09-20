Venerdì 20 Settembre 2019 | 13:57

Rome
'Personality' parties only work once says Prodi

Turin
Police arrests anarchists suspected of devastating Turin

Bolzano
Austria revives double passport plan for Alto Adige

Rome
Mattarella joins call for action from UN Climate Summit

Catania
Child dies in car after father forgot him

Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo calls for hard work after Madrid letdown

Rome
Protests stop Roma family moving into council flat

Rome
Renzi, Salvini to have TV debate

Milan
At Prada, personal style prevails over fashion

Paris
OECD sees zero growth for Italy in 2019, 0.4% in 2020

Rome
INPS reports 148% rise in new steady jobs

Serie C
Il Bari si dà una mossa: mini-ciclo per la svolta

BrindisiOperazione Ps e vigili
Ceglie Messapica, casa-fortezza protetta da telecamere: preso pusher

TarantoCosimo Stano
Manduria, pestarono a morte anziano: chiesta messa alla prova per due minori

BatL'inchiesta
Barletta, tangenti al carabinieri per l'appalto delle palazzina

BariNegli ospedali
Monopoli e Molfetta, i furbetti del cartellino: in arrivo 20 licenziamenti

FoggiaIn via Bagnante
Foggia maxi rissa in centro con mazze e spranghe: sette arresti e due feriti

PotenzaIspettorato
Lavoro nero, controlli nel Metapontino: trovati 11 «irregolari»

LecceNel Salento
Nardò, rubava da negozio di elettronica insieme alla figlia di 8 anni: arrestato

MateraTentato omicidio
Matera, lite per le spese del picnic, 31enne accoltella cognato: arrestato

Tv pirata, smantellata rete mondiale: anche in Puglia le basi di una banda

Potenza, in fiamme bus pieno di studenti: tutti illesi, danni a 3 auto

Bari - Milano, presentato nuovo treno Frecciagento, cresce il comfort sulla linea Adriatica

Caporalato, infrarossi e droni a Noicattaro: due arresti in un vigneto

Bari, licenziato e reintegrato: torna in carica il direttore Feltrinelli

Bolzano

Austria revives double passport plan for Alto Adige

Parliament passes amendment for South Tyrol's German speakers

Bolzano, September 20 - The Austrian parliament on Friday revived a plan to give a double passport to Alto Adige's German and Ladin speakers with the approval of an amendment on this issue. The amendment was backed by Austrian People's Party and the far-right FPOE, while the Social Democrats and the other parties in parliament voted against. The plan had been put on ice following objections from Rome.

