Soccer: Ronaldo calls for hard work after Madrid letdown

Turin, September 19 - Cristiano Ronaldo pledged on Thursday to keep working hard after Juventus surrendered a two-goal advantage in their opening Champions League game to draw 2-2 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. "We will keep working hard to achieve our goals #finoallafine (#untiltheend)," read a post on Ronaldo's Instagram account. The Turin giants look set for victory thanks to goals by Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi. But Group D rivals Atletico managed to salvage a point with a 70th-minute effort by Stefan Savic and Héctor Herrera's last-gasp equalizer. Atalanta, meanwhile, had a nightmare Champions League debut, going down 4-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in Group C on Wednesday.