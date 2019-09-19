Protests stop Roma family moving into council flat

Rome, September 19 - A family of Roma ethnicity was unable to move into a council flat that they had been assigned by the city of Rome in the Tor Bella Monaca district on Thursday after a group of local people took to the street to protest against their arrival. The family subsequently filed a complaint to Carabinieri police, saying they had been threatened by a group of five or sex people. There have been several similar cases of big protests against council flats being allocated to Roma people in the past by locals and activists from far-right groups.