At Prada, personal style prevails over fashion

Milan, September 19 - Miuccia Prada on Wednesday said she tried to think "more about style and people than fashion" when conceiving her women's wear 2020 spring-summer collection which debuted at the Milan shows. The result seen on the catwalk was a collection of pieces imagined as archetypes, including a slim polo shirt, a long romantic dress and an embroidered skirt. The clothes were apparently simple and could be mixed and matched with a stylistic freedom that marks the difference between fashion and style. A suit seen on the catwalk could look completely different if styled with a heel or with platforms as well as a dress worn with low-heeled sandals and a hat or a statement necklace. A grey ribbed polo shirt styled with a gauze skirt had a minimalist vibe but could ooze evening glamor with a leather skirt. A simple touch, like an embroidered fern pattern, gave a unique twist to a simple dress. Prada's staples for next spring and summer also included a long camel skirt, a black shirt and a velvet suit.