INPS reports 148% rise in new steady jobs

Rome, September 19 - INPS said Thursday that Italy registered a net rise of 353,176 steady jobs in the first seven months of 2019, when the number terminated labour contracts is subtracted from the new ones that were stipulated. The pensions and social security agency said this was an increase of 148.3% on the net rise registered in the same period in 2018. INPS said there was a 57.5% rise in the number of temporary labour contracts transformed into permanent ones in this period - up to 439,000 from 279,000.