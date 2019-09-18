Senior tries to murder carer, then kills self

Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019 | 19:45

78-year-old thought he was being poisoned

Albenga (Savona), September 18 - A 78-year-old man in the north-western town of Albenga, near Savona, on Wednesday tried to shoot his carer dead and then killed himself. The man, identified as Salvatore Sorentino, was being treated for a stroke and suffered from a persecution complex, believing the woman, who gave him his medicines, was trying to poison him, investigators said. The carer, a 46-year-old Russian citizen, was shot twice but was not seriously injured, investigators said.

