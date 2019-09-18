Clampdown on pirate TV streaming platforms

Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019 | 18:06

One platform with around 700,000 users shut down in Italy

Rome, September 18 - Italian finance police said Wednesday that they have shut down 'Xtream Codes', a platform with around 700,000 users at the time it was closed, as part of a Europe-wide operation targeting illegal TV and video streaming services. The operation was coordinated EU agencies Europol and Eurojust, with raids taking place in France, Germany, Netherlands, Greece and Bulgaria too. Platform users risk facing fines of up to 25,000 euros.

