Rome
Rome
Industrial orders and turnover down in July

Rome
Asylum applications in Italy down by half in 2018-OECD

Rome
Govt wants lower taxes, finances in order - Conte

Naples
Soccer: Napoli in raptures after sinking Liverpool

Venice
Three killed in speedboat crash in Venice lagoon

Bolzano
Police arrest mother after baby found dead

Rome
Castellucci resigns Atlantia 'in everyone's best interest'

Rome
Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Pescara
30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

Turin
Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

Serie C
Batnel Nordbarese
LecceTelevisione
Barinel Barese
PotenzaA Chiaromonte
MateraPreso dai Cc
BrindisiIn cella un 58enne
TarantoDalla Gdf
Foggia
Rome, September 18 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italian industrial orders were down 2.9% in July with respect to June while industrial turnover dropped 0.5%. The national statistics agency said indusgtrial orders were down 1% with respect to July 2018, while turnover dropped 0.6% in year-on-year terms.

