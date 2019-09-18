Industrial orders and turnover down in July

Man gets life for causing fire that killed 3 sisters
Rome
18 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 18 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italian industrial orders were down 2.9% in July with respect to June while industrial turnover dropped 0.5%. The national statistics agency said indusgtrial orders were down 1% with respect to July 2018, while turnover dropped 0.6% in year-on-year terms.
