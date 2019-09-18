Asylum applications in Italy down by half in 2018-OECD

Rome, September 18 - The OECD said in its Migration Outlook on Wednesday that the number of people to make asylum applications in Italy dropped by half to around 53,000 in 2018. It said most of the applicants came from Pakistan, Nigeria and Bangladesh. It said that 6.1 million people resident in Italy were born abroad, 10% of the population. The OECD said 172,000 Italians emigrated to OECD countries in 2018, a drop of 0.2%, with 30% going to Germany, 16.7% to Spain and 11.1% to the United Kingdom.