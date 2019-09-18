Govt wants lower taxes, finances in order - Conte

Rome, September 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte pledged Wednesday that the government is out to bring down taxes without destabilizing the public finances in a meeting with trade unions, according to sources. He told the unions that reducing labour taxes, a new agenda of green investment and a plan of interventions for the south were among the priorities for the next budget law. He added that combatting tax evasion was crucial for keeping the public finances in order, saying everyone must pay their taxes so the tax rates can be lower. He also told the unions that he wanted to regularly consult them, saying the aim was "to row together for the good of the country".