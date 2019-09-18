Soccer: Napoli in raptures after sinking Liverpool

Naples, September 18 - Napoli fans are in raptures after seeing their team beat holders Liverpool 2-0 in their Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday. Dries Mertens scored a penalty in the 82nd minute and Fernando Llorente pounced on a mix-up in the visitors' defence in injury time to get the Naples side off to a memorable start. "The strategy was to play a complete game - high pressure if possible, but also defending deeper if needed," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti. "We did everything well. We have to get used to the different moments of the game. "When Liverpool were in control we did well in defending and then took our chances. It was a very balanced game. "So we did well, because I consider them the best team in Europe". Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said he thinks Napoli can win the competition. "If you have a good plan and good players, you don't have to be the best team in the world to win the UEFA Champions League," Klopp said. "You have to perform at the right moment". Serie A leaders Inter Milan, on the other hand, made a disappointing start in Europe, drawing 1-1 with Slavia Prague at home in Group F. Italian title-holders Juventus visit Atletico Madrid and Atlanta make their Champions League debut at Dinamo Zagreb later on Wednesday.