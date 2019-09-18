Three killed in speedboat crash in Venice lagoon

Asylum applications in Italy down by half in 2018-OECD
18 Settembre 2019
Venice, September 18 - Two British racers and an Italian are dead and another person is injured after a speedboat crashed into a dike in Venice lagoon on Tuesday. Fabio Buzzi, 76, was the Italian who was killed in the accident. The crew was trying to break the speed record for route from Monte Carlo to Venice. The team started the attempt on the record on Monday.
