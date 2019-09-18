Police arrest mother after baby found dead

Bolzano, September 18 - A Romanian woman suspected of killing her baby son and hiding his dead body was arrested on Tuesday evening, the Bolzano prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday. A German tourist found the baby's dead body hidden in a bush in the countryside near the northern Italian city of Merano on Tuesday and called Carabinieri police. In a statement Tuesday, Bolzano prosecutors said the child's body showed "signs of violence" and ordered an autopsy.