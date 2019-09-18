Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019 | 12:40

Bolzano
Police arrest mother after baby found dead

Rome
Castellucci resigns Atlantia 'in everyone's best interest'

Rome
Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Pescara
30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

Turin
Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

Naples
Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

Milan
Facebook ordered to pay damages to Italian firm

Rome
Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

Bolzano
Baby found dead in northern Italy

Rome
Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Rome
Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

Dopo Bari Reggina
Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

MateraA Marconia
Pisticci, chiede il pizzo per restituire fotocamera rubata e rapina la vittima

BrindisiIn cella un 58enne
Latiano, minaccia di morte la moglie che lo fa arrestare: «Ha una pistola»

BatIn centro
Andria, sorpreso a spacciare da finanziere in bici: in cella 46enne

BariDopo la nostra denuncia
Bari, negato fitto a studentessa disabile. L'Adisu le «trova» casa

TarantoDalla Gdf
Evasione fiscale, sequestrati beni a ditte abbigliamento Martina Franca

Foggia
Mafia, interdette due società a Foggia: parentela con il boss

PotenzaA Sant'Arcangelo
Piante di marijuana sul terrazzo, arrestato 46enne

LecceIl duello
Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

Luigi, il super ingegnere di Barletta che fa «volare» la McLaren

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

Cerignola, olio di semi spacciato per extra vergine: arresti e sequestri in Puglia e Toscana

Rome

Group hit by fears over highway concessions after Genoa disaster

Rome, September 18 - Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Wednesday that his resignation, which he tendered to the company's board of directors on Tuesday, is "in everyone's best interest". He said although it was his decision, it was shared by the board of directors. The company issued a statement Tuesday thanking Castellucci for his "decisive contribution" during his 18 years of leadership within the company, where he began as a general manager with Autostrade Group in 2001. Atlantia, the parent company of Autostrade per l'Italia, has seen its share price plunge as it struggles with accusations that it failed to take measures that would have prevented the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa last year and fears it could be stripped of its highway concessions. On Wednesday following news of Castellucci's resignation and his 13-million-euro liquidation package, which was made official Tuesday after the Milan stock exchange closed, the company's share price rose slightly, up 0.29% to 20.80 euros.

