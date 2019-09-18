Castellucci resigns Atlantia 'in everyone's best interest'

Rome, September 18 - Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Wednesday that his resignation, which he tendered to the company's board of directors on Tuesday, is "in everyone's best interest". He said although it was his decision, it was shared by the board of directors. The company issued a statement Tuesday thanking Castellucci for his "decisive contribution" during his 18 years of leadership within the company, where he began as a general manager with Autostrade Group in 2001. Atlantia, the parent company of Autostrade per l'Italia, has seen its share price plunge as it struggles with accusations that it failed to take measures that would have prevented the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa last year and fears it could be stripped of its highway concessions. On Wednesday following news of Castellucci's resignation and his 13-million-euro liquidation package, which was made official Tuesday after the Milan stock exchange closed, the company's share price rose slightly, up 0.29% to 20.80 euros.