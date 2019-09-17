Martedì 17 Settembre 2019 | 20:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

 
Pescara
30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

 
Naples
Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

 
Milan
Facebook ordered to pay damages to Italian firm

Facebook ordered to pay damages to Italian firm

 
Rome
Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

 
Bolzano
Baby found dead in northern Italy

Baby found dead in northern Italy

 
Rome
Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

 
Rome
Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

 
Rome
Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

 
Rome
Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo Bari Reggina
Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl personaggio
Luigi, il super ingegnere di Barletta che fa «volare» la McLaren

Luigi, il super ingegnere di Barletta che fa «volare» la McLaren

 
Foggia
Mafia, interdette due società a Foggia: parentela con il boss

Mafia, interdette due società a Foggia: parentela con il boss

 
MateraSasso Caveoso
Matera, la conferma di due rabbini: qui la sinagoga più antica d'Europa

Matera, la conferma di due rabbini: qui la sinagoga più antica d'Europa

 
BariPolis-Deloitte
toghe, avvocati

Bari, Finanza e diritto penale: alleanza tra studi legali barese e milanese

 
PotenzaA Sant'Arcangelo
Piante di marijuana sul terrazzo, arrestato 46enne

Piante di marijuana sul terrazzo, arrestato 46enne

 
TarantoIn centro
Taranto, si barrica in casa e minaccia d far saltare in aria lo stabile

Taranto, si barrica in casa e minaccia d far saltare in aria lo stabile

 
LecceIl duello
Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

 
BrindisiIncastrata dai filmati
Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

 

i più letti

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia i medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Rome

Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Flak not perceived as discriminatory says Serie A sporting judge

Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Rome, September 17 - Serie A's sporting judge said Tuesday that Cagliari would not be punished for the booing its fans directed at Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in a 2-1 home defeat on September 1, saying the flak was not perceived as "discriminatory" by officials present. A statement said that the chants, shouts and whistles were limited to when the Belgium striker was preparing to take the penalty that won the match for his side.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati