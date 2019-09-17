Soccer: Cagliari not penalized for Lukaku boos

Rome, September 17 - Serie A's sporting judge said Tuesday that Cagliari would not be punished for the booing its fans directed at Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in a 2-1 home defeat on September 1, saying the flak was not perceived as "discriminatory" by officials present. A statement said that the chants, shouts and whistles were limited to when the Belgium striker was preparing to take the penalty that won the match for his side.