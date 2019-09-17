Martedì 17 Settembre 2019 | 16:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pescara
30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

 
Naples
Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

 
Milan
Facebook ordered to pay damages to Italian firm

Facebook ordered to pay damages to Italian firm

 
Rome
Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

 
Bolzano
Baby found dead in northern Italy

Baby found dead in northern Italy

 
Rome
Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

 
Rome
Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

 
Rome
Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

 
Rome
Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

 
Rome
Renzi has made a mistake says Zingaretti

Renzi has made a mistake says Zingaretti

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo Bari Reggina
Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIn centro
Taranto, si barrica in casa e minaccia d far saltare in aria lo stabile

Taranto, si barrica in casa e minaccia d far saltare in aria lo stabile

 
BariZona Cecilia
Modugno, dopo 50 anni sarà abbattuto lo storico «bubbone»

Modugno, dopo 50 anni sarà abbattuto lo storico «bubbone»

 
FoggiaSerie D
Scontri Nocerina-Foggia: arrestati tre tifosi dalla Polizia

Scontri Nocerina-Foggia: arrestati tre tifosi dalla Polizia

 
BatArrestato
Barletta, marocchino accoltella tunisino e gli aizza contro un Pitbull

Barletta, marocchino accoltella tunisino e gli aizza contro un Pitbull

 
MateraUna settimana di eventi
Pax Mater, la Città dei Sassi capitale della pace

Pax Mater, la Città dei Sassi capitale della pace

 
LecceIl duello
Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

 
PotenzaA Londra
Birra lucana bissa titolo campione del mondo

Birra lucana bissa titolo campione del mondo

 
BrindisiIncastrata dai filmati
Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

 

i più letti

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia i medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Pescara

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

17-year-old badly hurt after foot trapped between metal plates

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara

Pescara, September 17 - Around 30 people were injured when a public-transport bus went off the road and crashed into a tree in the province of Pescara on Tuesday, sources said. Nine of the injured people were taken by air ambulance to hospitals in Pescara and Chieti. Around 15 others managed to get to an emergency room on their own steam while those with minor injures were treated at the scene of the crash by paramedics. The most critical situation is said to be that of 17-year-old whose foot got trapped between metal plates during the accident.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati