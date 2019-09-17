Soccer: Juve ultras to snub Madrid trip after arrests

Turin, September 17 - The relatively small number of hardcore 'ultra' fans of Juventus who had arranged to travel to Wednesday's Champions League match at Atletico Madrid have decided to snub the match in protest at Monday's arrest of 12 leading Juve ultras, sources said on Tuesday. The arrested people are accused of being part of a criminal association that sought to blackmail the club into giving back a range of privileges that were taken away from the ultra groups at the end of the 2017-18 season. These included the allocation of blocks of cut-price tickets that could be illegally sold on.