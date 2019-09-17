Man takes captive ex and daughter, then rapes woman

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara
Naples
17 Settembre 2019
Naples, September 17 - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking captive his former partner and two-year-old daughter and beating and raping the woman, sources said Tuesday. The man allegedly kept the woman and the girl hostage in a car for 12 hours, repeatedly beating his ex, in the province of Naples town of Varcaturo. Then, after wandering around town for a spell, he returned and raped the woman in his home. The man had been banned by court from being in the same area as the woman after stalking her for months.
