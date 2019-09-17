Ocean Viking rescues 48 migrants off Libya

30 injured in bus crash near Pescara
Rome, September 17 - The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship has picked up 48 people in waters off Libya, medical-aid NGO MSF, which runs the vessel with SOS Méditerranée, said on Tuesday. "#MSF & @SOSMedIntl teams have just rescued 48 people from a wooden boat in distress, 53 NM from the coast of #Libya," MSF said via Twitter. "Women, very young children & a newborn are among the survivors now safely onboard the #Ocean Viking, now heading to investigate another possible case". At the weekend the Ocean Viking was allowed to disembark 82 migrants at the Italian island of Lampedusa, a decision that marked a shift in Italian policy under Premier Giuseppe Conte's second government. NGO-run migrant-rescue ships were denied access to Italy's ports under former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, who pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month.
