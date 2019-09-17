Baby found dead in northern Italy

Bolzano, September 17 - A German tourist found the body of a baby hidden in a bush in countryside near the northern Italian city of Merano and called Carabinieri police, sources said on Tuesday. Prosecutors in nearby Bolzano said the child's body showed "signs of violence" in a statement after ordering an autopsy. In a separate case, the mother of a four-month-old baby who was found dead in a gorge off a state highway in the southern province of Benevento is suspected of killing the child, Carabinieri police said on Monday. The woman is thought to have hit the guard rail of the road with her car, before getting out and throwing the baby off the side.