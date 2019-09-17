Martedì 17 Settembre 2019 | 14:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bolzano
Baby found dead in northern Italy

Baby found dead in northern Italy

 
Rome
Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

 
Rome
Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

Renzi split a mistake says Zingaretti, Conte 'perplexed'

 
Rome
Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

 
Rome
Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

 
Rome
Renzi has made a mistake says Zingaretti

Renzi has made a mistake says Zingaretti

 
Rome
Renzi leaves Democratic Party to form breakaway group

Renzi leaves Democratic Party to form breakaway group

 
Palermo
Woman dead after ex-partner kept being HIV+ secret

Woman dead after ex-partner kept being HIV+ secret

 
Milan
Soccer: AC Milan back Kessié, blast racism

Soccer: AC Milan back Kessié, blast racism

 
Milan
Soccer: TV pundit dropped over Lukaku banana jibe

Soccer: TV pundit dropped over Lukaku banana jibe

 
Caserta
>>>ANSA/ Reggia di Caserta show goes 'From Artemisia to Hackert'

>>>ANSA/ Reggia di Caserta show goes 'From Artemisia to Hackert'

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo Bari Reggina
Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

Bari non vince al San Nicola, Cornacchini: nessun tabù

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaSerie D
Scontri Nocerina-Foggia: arrestati tre tifosi dalla Polizia

Scontri Nocerina-Foggia: arrestati tre tifosi dalla Polizia

 
BatArrestato
Barletta, marocchino accoltella tunisino e gli aizza contro un Pitbull

Barletta, marocchino accoltella tunisino e gli aizza contro un Pitbull

 
BariLa ricerca
Grasso sul cuore, studio UniBa: rischio scompenso solo in obesi

Grasso sul cuore, studio UniBa: rischio scompenso solo in obesi

 
MateraUna settimana di eventi
Pax Mater, la Città dei Sassi capitale della pace

Pax Mater, la Città dei Sassi capitale della pace

 
LecceIl duello
Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

 
PotenzaA Londra
Birra lucana bissa titolo campione del mondo

Birra lucana bissa titolo campione del mondo

 
BrindisiIncastrata dai filmati
Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

 

i più letti

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia i medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Rome

Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Maltese authorities requested Italian intervention says sources

Malta refuses 90 migrants saved by Italian Coast Guard

Rome, September 17 - The Italian Coast Guard rescued 90 migrants from a boat in difficulty in waters under Malta's responsibility overnight, acting on a request from the Maltese authorities, sources said on Tuesday. The Italian Coast Guard then asked Malta to send patrol boats for the transfer of the rescued people, but Valletta has so far refused to do so, the sources said. The Italian unit is said to be heading towards Malta.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati