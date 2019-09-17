Renzi split not a problem for M5S says Di Maio

(see related). Rome, September 17 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that ex-premier Matteo Renzi's decision to split from the Democratic Party (PD) will not create trouble for his 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's no surprise," Di Maio told ANSA. "It certainly is not a problem for us, in part because we have never been interested in party dynamics. "We are working for the Italian people. They are the only ones we owe answers too. "Now that the government team is complete, we have to work seriously and with determination to deliver important measures for the country, such as a cut in the number of parliamentarians".