Renzi has made a mistake says Zingaretti

Rome, September 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday that ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi had made a mistake by splitting from the centre-left group. "We are saddened," Zingaretti said via Twitter. "A mistake. "But now let's focus on the future of the Italian people, jobs, environment, business, school, investments. "A new agenda and the need to rebuild hope with a good government and a new PD". Another PD bigwig, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, reportedly went further in his criticism in group chat with other PD lawmakers. "Fascism rose up more and more in 1921-22 using anger and fear," Franceschini reportedly said on Monday. "Arguments and divisions within the (other) parties made them weak up to the point of allowing Mussolini to win in October 1922. "History should teach us not to repeat our mistakes". Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting in Milan with his German counterpart Michelle Müntefering, Franceschini said that Renzi's split was "a big problem".