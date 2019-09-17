Conte 'perplexed' by Renzi split - sources

Rome, September 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is bemused by ex-premier Matteo Renzi's decision to split from the Democratic Party (PD), sources said on Tuesday. Renzi, a former leader of the PD, phoned Conte on Monday to reassure him that he and his loyalists would continue to support his new government, based on an alliance between the PD and the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Renzi was instrumental in the formation of the new government after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. "During the telephone call he received from Matteo Renzi yesterday evening, Premier Conte made it clear that he did not want to go into the internal dynamics of a party," premier's office sources said. "However, he expressed his perplexity about an initiative that introduces new elements into the parliamentary equilibriums that were not anticipated at the time of the formation of the government. "While remaining silent about the merits of the initiative, the timing of this operation, announced immediately after the completion of the government team, is peculiar".