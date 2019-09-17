Renzi leaves Democratic Party to form breakaway group

Rome, September 17 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi announced Tuesday that he was quitting the centre-left group. Explaining his decision to daily newspaper La Repubblica, Renzi said the party had become nothing more than a collective of different factions and bemoaned a lack of strategic vision. He also said he wanted to concentrate on combating Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party, rather than fending off "friendly fire". About 30 lawmakers are expected to join Renzi's breakaway group. He said the symbol of the new party would be presented at his annual Leopolda conference on Florence. He said leaving he PD would be better for all involved. Sources said Renzi phoned Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday to tell him that he and his loyalists would continue to support the coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S).