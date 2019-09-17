Martedì 17 Settembre 2019 | 12:58

Rome
Renzi leaves Democratic Party to form breakaway group

Palermo
Woman dead after ex-partner kept being HIV+ secret

Milan
Soccer: AC Milan back Kessié, blast racism

Milan
Soccer: TV pundit dropped over Lukaku banana jibe

Caserta
>>>ANSA/ Reggia di Caserta show goes 'From Artemisia to Hackert'

Rome
Over 960,000 granted basic income so far

Monza
Woman dead after blood transfusion mix-up

Rome
Italy's debt hits new record of 2,409 billion euros

Turin
Juve ultras chiefs arrested for extortion against club

Bari
Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

Rome
Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Dopo Bari Reggina
FoggiaSerie D
BatArrestato
Barletta, marocchino accoltella tunisino e gli aizza contro un Pitbull

BariLa ricerca
Grasso sul cuore, studio UniBa: rischio scompenso solo in obesi

MateraUna settimana di eventi
Pax Mater, la Città dei Sassi capitale della pace

LecceIl duello
Lecce, Gibò contro Billionaire: così il Salento sfida Briatore

PotenzaA Londra
Birra lucana bissa titolo campione del mondo

BrindisiIncastrata dai filmati
Francavilla, maltrattava 84enne: arrestata badante georgiana

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Lupi e cinghiali a spasso: è allarme in Puglia

Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia i medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Rome

Ex-premier bemoans 'friendly fire', lack of strategic vision

Rome, September 17 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi announced Tuesday that he was quitting the centre-left group. Explaining his decision to daily newspaper La Repubblica, Renzi said the party had become nothing more than a collective of different factions and bemoaned a lack of strategic vision. He also said he wanted to concentrate on combating Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party, rather than fending off "friendly fire". About 30 lawmakers are expected to join Renzi's breakaway group. He said the symbol of the new party would be presented at his annual Leopolda conference on Florence. He said leaving he PD would be better for all involved. Sources said Renzi phoned Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday to tell him that he and his loyalists would continue to support the coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S).

