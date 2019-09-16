Soccer: AC Milan back Kessié, blast racism

Milan, September 16 - AC Milan on Monday expressed support for Franck Kessié after the Ivory Coast was the target of flak from rival fans in a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday. "We want to thank all the clubs and football fans who showed their support for Franck Kessié," Milan said via Twitter. "Throughout our history, we've always honoured the values of Sport. "That's why we condemn, once again, all forms of racism and discrimination: football should not divide but unite people". Hellas Verona said Monday that their fans did not racially abuse Kessié, arguing they just whistled at him.