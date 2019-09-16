Soccer: TV pundit dropped over Lukaku banana jibe

Milan, September 16 - The TeleLombardia channel said it has dropped a soccer pundit after he made a racist comment about Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku at the weekend. Talking about Lukaku's strength and physique, former Atalanta executive Luciano Passirani said "you have to throw 10 bananas for him to eat to stop him". TeleLombardia Director Fabio Ravezzani said Passirani had been dropped even though he had apologised and said he had not meant to cause offence. Lukaku has been the victim of racist chants since moving to Inter from Manchester United in the closed season. Inter are top of Serie A after beating Udinese 1-0 on Saturday.