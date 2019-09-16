Lunedì 16 Settembre 2019 | 18:18

Milan
Soccer: TV pundit dropped over Lukaku banana jibe

Caserta
>>>ANSA/ Reggia di Caserta show goes 'From Artemisia to Hackert'

Rome
Over 960,000 granted basic income so far

Monza
Woman dead after blood transfusion mix-up

Rome
Italy's debt hits new record of 2,409 billion euros

Turin
Juve ultras chiefs arrested for extortion against club

Bari
Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

Rome
Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Benevento
Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Milan
Salvini dismisses criticism over use of child at rally

Rome
Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

Serie C
Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

HomeLa tragedia a Triggiano
Domatore sbranato, Lav denuncia: «Le 8 tigri divise e vendute all'estero»

HomeIncidente stradale
San Severo, scontro tra auto e camion su SS16: morto un 60enne

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

LecceLa tragedia
Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

BatL'evento
Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

MateraL'incontro
Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

PotenzaLa challenge
Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

BrindisiL'omicidio
Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: domani i funerali

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Caserta

Works on loan from Italian antique dealer Lampronti

Caserta, September 16 - A total of 112 paintings on loan from Italian antique dealer Cesare Lampronti will go on display at the Royal Palace of Caserta in an exhibition opening Monday and running through January 16, 2020 titled "From Artemisia to Hackert". Going on display for the first time in Caserta will be "The Port of Salerno" by Jakob Philipp Hackert, which is the missing piece of the artist's port series, commissioned by King Ferdinand IV of Naples. Lampronti, whose gallery is located in London, has loaned the works to the Vanvitelli palace painting gallery for the show's four-month run. Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi said the inauguration of the show means that "starting today, antique dealers will no longer be viewed as delinquents by this country that doesn't understand artworks are universal assets. "Lampronti is good and generous; today his work is finally being recognised, having brought 12,000 paintings to Italy in his over 50-year career," Sgarbi said. Lampronti was born to a Jewish family in Rome in 1942 and had to rebuild his family's entire art collection after it was "annihilated" by the Fascist racial laws. In a presentation of the upcoming art show, he said made the "painful" decision to move his gallery to London in 2012 due to a "climate of ostracism and mistrust of our work. "I like to consider my current gallery a cultural window for our art in the international world," Lampronti said. Tiziana Maffei, director of the Royal Palace of Caserta, took over for former director Mauro Felicori just months ago, after plans for the exhibition were already well underway, and said she is enthusiastic about the show. "It was proof of how the Royal Palace must face initiatives of this type, that is, as a team, overcoming physiological difficulties in a museum in which the demands linked to promotion must be tied to those connected with needed upkeep," Maffei said. The show will give visitors a chance to see Hackert's complete port series, which was recently restored, as well as works by Artemisia Gentileschi, Pietro da Cortona, Rubens, Pompeo Batoni, Guercino, and Canaletto, among others.

