Over 960,000 granted basic income so far

Rome, September 16 - Social security and pensions agency INPS said Monday that 960,007 applications for the 'citizenship wage' basic income had been granted up to September 4. The 'citizenship wage', the flagship policy of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), was passed by the first government headed by Premier Giuseppe Conte. The M5S formed a new alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for a new Conte government after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League administration last month. INPS said it has had 1,460,463 claims for the basic income so far. It said 409,644 had been rejected and 90.812 were still being processed. It said the average amount granted was 481 euros a month. It said 21% of recipients got under 200 euros a month while 4% got over 1,000.