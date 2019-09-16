Woman dead after blood transfusion mix-up

Monza, September 16 - A 84-year-old woman is dead after a suspected mix-up in a blood transfusion on Friday at a hospital in Vimercate, in the northern province of Monza, sources said Monday. The woman is thought to have been given the blood intended for another patient with the same name. The hospital alerted criminal prosecutors about the case and launched an internal inquiry. Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to send a team of inspectors to the hospital to look into the case, sources said.