Lunedì 16 Settembre 2019 | 16:45

Rome

Italy's debt hits new record of 2,409 billion euros

Increase of 23.5 billion with respect to June

Italy's debt hits new record of 2,409 billion euros

Rome, September 16 - Italy's public debt hit a new record of 2,409.5 billion euros in July, the Bank of Italy said on Monday. That was up 23.5 billion on June, when the previous record of 2,386 billion was set.

