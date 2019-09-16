Italy's debt hits new record of 2,409 billion euros

Over 960,000 granted basic income so far
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»
Rome
16 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 16 - Italy's public debt hit a new record of 2,409.5 billion euros in July, the Bank of Italy said on Monday. That was up 23.5 billion on June, when the previous record of 2,386 billion was set.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su