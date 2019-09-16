Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Rome, September 16 - A Rome judge on Monday sent two officials to trial in a case regarding the Italian authorities' response to a migrant-boat wreck in October 2013 in which 268 people died, including 60 children. The victims were asylum seekers fleeing the civil war in Syria. The defendants are Leopoldo Manna, the official who was in charge of the Coast Guards' operations centre, and Luca Licciardi, the head of the Navy's operations centre. They are accused of dereliction of duty and culpable homicide. The trial will start on December 3.