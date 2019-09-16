Lunedì 16 Settembre 2019 | 15:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

 
Rome
Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

 
Benevento
Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

 
Milan
Salvini dismisses criticism over use of child at rally

Salvini dismisses criticism over use of child at rally

 
Rome
Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

 
Turin
Group of Juve ultras arrested for extortion, violence

Group of Juve ultras arrested for extortion, violence

 
Naples
2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

 
Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

 
Firms create solutions for fire systems

Firms create solutions for fire systems

 
Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

 
LecceLa tragedia
Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

 
BariScuola
Bari, Decaro inaugura l'anno scolastico al San Paolo

Bari, Decaro inaugura l'anno scolastico al San Paolo

 
Foggiatragedia nel Foggiano
Tremiti, cade dal tetto mentre monta grondaia: muore operaio

Tremiti, cade dal tetto mentre monta grondaia: muore operaio

 
BatL'evento
Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

 
MateraL'incontro
Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

 
PotenzaLa challenge
Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

 
BrindisiL'omicidio
Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: domani i funerali

Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: oggi i funerali

 

i più letti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Bari, il tenore crolla sul palco alla prima del Barbiere di Siviglia al Petruzzelli

Bari, colpo di tosse per il baritono al Petruzzelli: il calore del pubblico con applausi

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Rome

Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Disaster claimed 268 lives, including those of 60 children

Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Rome, September 16 - A Rome judge on Monday sent two officials to trial in a case regarding the Italian authorities' response to a migrant-boat wreck in October 2013 in which 268 people died, including 60 children. The victims were asylum seekers fleeing the civil war in Syria. The defendants are Leopoldo Manna, the official who was in charge of the Coast Guards' operations centre, and Luca Licciardi, the head of the Navy's operations centre. They are accused of dereliction of duty and culpable homicide. The trial will start on December 3.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati